Suicide, COVID risks in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail focus of Nirav Modi extradition appeal in UK

Nirav Modi faces a "substantial risk" of suicide amid an "overwhelming" impact of COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he will be lodged on being extradited, the High Court in London was told during an extradition appeal hearing on Wednesday.

Justice Martin Chamberlain presided over the "renewal application" hearing, held under the court's COVID-19 video conferencing setting, and has reserved his judgment, to be handed down in writing at a later date, on whether to grant Nirav permission to appeal against his extradition ordered by District Judge Sam Goozee in February and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in April.

The bearded 50-year-old diamond merchant, wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, observed the remotely held court proceedings from his Wandsworth Prison in south-west London dressed in a black suit and white shirt.

Helen Malcolm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) barrister appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, argued against permission to appeal by reiterating that the expert evidence on Nirav's mental health has not been disputed and that the regime awaiting him in Mumbai is based on assurances from the government of India of adequate medical care.

"Such a high level of diplomatic assurance has never been breached," she said, a point also asserted by the counsel appearing on behalf of the UK Home Secretary.

"There is nothing to suggest that the speciality arrangements in place (under the UK-India Extradition Treaty) are not effective," said Rosemary Davidson, as she countered the defence team's representations based around other Indian extradition cases involving former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya and alleged cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla.