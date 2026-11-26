FP Photo

Shares of sugar manufacturers surged in early trading on Thursday, Nov 26, after the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) forecast a decline in domestic sugar production for the 2026-27 marketing season.

Reduced sugarcane acreage, inadequate monsoon rainfall and anticipated production declines across key sugar-producing states, particularly Maharashtra, could restrict domestic supplies and support sugar prices.

Dhampur Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugars Lead Sectoral Rally

Dhampur Sugar Mills led the rally, jumping 14.34% to an intraday high of ₹181.80, while Shree Renuka Sugars advanced 12% to ₹18.88. Uttam Sugar Mills gained 11.8% to reach ₹388.10.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar climbed 9% to ₹17.42, while Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 8.7% to ₹45.31.

Balrampur Chini Mills gained 6.7% to ₹653, while Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries rose 6.4% to ₹471.60.

Other notable gainers included EID Parry, which advanced 3.5% to ₹672.25, and Triveni Engineering and Industries, which climbed 3.3% to ₹236.70.

ISMA Forecasts Lower Sugar Production, Supply Shortage Concerns Rise

In its preliminary production forecast released on Wednesday, ISMA estimated India's gross sugar output at 265.21 lakh tonnes for the 2026-27 marketing year, representing a decline of approximately 15% from the previous season.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

During the 2025-26 season, India's gross sugar production stood at 312.13 lakh tonnes. However, the diversion of 32.42 lakh tonnes towards ethanol manufacturing reduced net sugar availability to 279.71 lakh tonnes.

According to ISMA, no sugar is being diverted towards ethanol production during the current season, making gross and net production estimates identical.

On a net production basis, the projected decline works out to approximately 5% compared with the preceding marketing year.

India's annual sugar consumption demand is estimated at between 280 lakh tonnes and 285 lakh tonnes.

The anticipated production shortfall against domestic demand could exert further upward pressure on retail sugar prices, which are already elevated.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!