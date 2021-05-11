Who is Sudhir Sitapati, the new CEO and MD of Godrej Consumer Products: Know about this former ED of HUL

Sudhir Sitapati has been named as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

After the last MD and CEO of the company, Vivek Gambhir stepped down on June 30 2020, Nisaba Godrej took over the additional role of CEO and MD.

Now, the mantle will be handed over to Sitapati with effect from October 18, 2021.



Before joining GCPL, he was an HUL employee for over two decades.

- On July 1, 2018, he was appointed as Executive Director (ED), Foods & Refreshment.

- He joined the company in 1999 and has worked on various roles in customer development and marketing, most recently being the Executive Director, Refreshment.

- Before his appointment as the ED, Refreshment, Sitapati was Regional Category Vice President, Refreshment (South Asia & Africa), Unilever.

- He brings a rich experience of working in diverse markets in Europe, South East Asia and Africa in addition to India.

- In 2017, Sitapati was awarded the Young Alumni Achiever at his alma mater IIMA.

- He is the author of the book titled ‘The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever.’

- During his tenure, Sitapati led the merger of Adityaa Milk and more recently, GSK Consumer Healthcare business into HUL, bringing iconic brands like Horlicks and Boost into the Unilever family.



Commenting during Sitapati’s exit, Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, HUL, said, “I would like to thank Sudhir for his immense contributions to the company over the last two decades. We cherish iconic ad campaigns like Daag Acche Hain and Swad Apnepan Ka that were created under his leadership. He played a pivotal role in the merger of GSK CH into HUL.”