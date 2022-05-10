Study abroad assistance platform ForeignAdmits raises Rs 3.26 cr from Unicorn India Ventures

Data-driven study abroad assistance platform ForeignAdmits has announced it has raised Rs 3.26 crore from Unicorn India Ventures and other marquee investors like SEA Fund, Beerud Sheth (Founder CEO, Gupshup, Zishaan Hayath (Founder CEO, Toppr) and Keshab Panda (Former CEO, L&T Infotech) also participated in the round.

This is the second investment by UIV in Foreign Admits.

The Company raised a Seed round from Unicorn India recently, taking the total funding raised to over $1 million.

Funds raised to be used for

The funds raised in the current round will be used for enhancing the tech platform to provide better experience to the students and partners and ongoing business development efforts.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, says, “ForeignAdmits has demonstrated a strong growth track record since we last invested in the company. As the world opens up and students look for higher education opportunities in top global universities, we want to back the company as it goes full steam ahead with foreign admission season", he said in a statement.

ForeignAdmits has grown 10X in the last 12 months across various business growth parameters. Currently, the platform sees 2 lakh monthly traffic organically, which is growing at 25 percent m-o-m. The Company has over 250 agent’s partners network in place to meet the growing demand of data driven and peer to peer admission counselling in India. ForeignAdmits with a team size of close to 100 is currently serving students in India and 10 other countries and has over 35 universities partnerships, the statement said.

Ashwini Jain, Co-Founder CEO, ForeignAdmits, says, “With the use of technology, we aim to transform the overseas study industry with better, efficient and trusted technology products. This will also enable counsellors and agents to help students with a better admission and post admission experience.”

ForeignAdmits intends to help over 1,00,000 students over the next 12 months. The company has also launched India’s first Integrated Study Abroad Guidance Product which offers financial and career counselling, admission and post admission support in one place, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:35 AM IST