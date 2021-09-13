Stryder launches two e-bikes, Voltic 1.7 and Contino ETB-100

Bicycle brand Stryder, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata International Limited, has launched Contino ETB 100 and Voltic 1.7, which it terms as the next-gen eco-mobility options for the urban youth that are both economical and contain best-in-class features.

Key features, specifications

Stryder Voltic 1.7 has a powerful motor and heavy-duty Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in only 3 hours. Both e-bikes come with 2 year warranty.

The lightweight ETB-100 is equipped with a series of smart features specially designed for the new-age Indian who is looking for environmentally-friendly smart modes of transport.

The 7-speed Contino ETB 100 comes with a detachable, rechargeable battery and three ride modes (electric, hybrid and pedal) that give it a best-in-class traverse range of upto 60 kms under hybrid mode and 30 Kms on full electric mode.

The different modes allow commuters to switch from a complete motor-powered ride to a complete manual pedaling experience as well as a hybrid ride in which motor power is pedal-assisted.

Made of special 6061 alloy, Contino ETB-100 has smart safety features such as dual disc brakes for better control, key locked battery, smart ride (auto power cut off on applying either of brakes) and front LED lamps for night vision. ETB 100 with detachable battery is one of the best priced products in its segment.

The ARAI-approved e-bike is water/splash proof (IP54) and has met the testing and certification organization.

Contino ETB-100 is available at an introductory price of Rs 37,999 and comes in two color options – black and blue.

Stryder Voltic 1.7 comes in two colors -- gray and red -- and is loaded with features such as a secured in-frame rechargeable 48V Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in as less as 3 hours, suspension fork, big tyre size for better balance, powerful 48V / 260W motor, and the highest range per charge (the distance traveled without the need for recharge). Stryder Voltic 1.7 is available for an introductory price of Rs 29,995.

“The trend of cycling across age groups has gained momentum in India during the pandemic. E-bikes are easy to use as one does not need either license or registration and can start riding as soon as they own one. Both Contino ETB-100 and Stryder Voltic 1.7 meet the requirement of daily urban commutes and intra-city rides with ease-of-use and safety features. With a running cost of merely 6 paise per km, ETB 100 is one of the most economical e-bike on the Indian horizon and is going to be a game changer for this rapidly-evolving segment,” said Rahul Gupta, Business Head, Stryder Cycle Private Limited.

Stryder offers a wide range of bicycles under premium, MTB, SLR, kids and roadster categories through its over 4,000 retail outlets across India.

Besides, the company also caters to overseas markets in regions such as SAARC, Africa and Middle.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:54 PM IST