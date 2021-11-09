Stratzy, investment advisory platform, raises $800,000 in pre-Seed round

Stratzy, an investment advisory platform for everyday investors has raised $800,000 in a pre-Seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque. The funding will be used to bolster leadership and talent, obtain regulatory permits, and beef-up marketing, in a bid to acquire new users.

The platform currently has 10,000+ users and plans to clock 1+ million downloads, by the end of 2022.

Founded by Mohit Bhandari (Co-Founder & CEO) and Gaurav Sangle (Co-Founder & CTO) earlier this year, Stratzy has swiftly gained traction for providing customers with smart investment avenues.

The platform offers data-backed strategies for users to invest in, in partnership with top brokers like Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.

Mohit Bhandari, Co-Founder & CEO, Stratzy said, “While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. This is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone. Our goal is to assist individuals in investing their money in the same way that the affluent and HNIs do. The product has been especially created for the Gen Z that is fueling the industry's growth.

"Stratzy sits at an interesting intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, allowing users to earn great returns and gain stock-picking knowledge without having to make the decisions themselves. Keeping in mind the marketplace method used by other companies, which lacks Contact and Personalization, Stratzy has been designed with a vision to assist and support its clients in making better financial decisions. We are also planning to integrate crypto investment strategies on the platform, which should be up and running by early next year," he added.

Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital, said, "The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy to use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision-making process as opposed to the previous generation. However, the current solutions in the market do not cater to these needs and there is room for more innovation to take place in this space."

Other investors in the Mumbai-based virtual investment advisory platform include Harsh Shah (Co-Founder, Fynd), Farid Ahsan (Co-Founder, Sharechat) and Archana Priyadarshini (General Partner, PointOne Capital).

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:28 AM IST