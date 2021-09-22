StoreHippo partners with Shyplite; to streamline logistics services

StoreHippo, e-commerce platform in India, has recently partnered with Shyplite, an AI-enabled Smart Shipping Solution. Through this integration, StoreHippo will enable its clients to build an automated, error-free and streamlined supply chain with timely shipping services in domestic and international markets, it said in a press release.

The company has integrated with shipping gateway - Shyplite, to iron out the logistics woes of its clients by offering a wide variety of shipping options. With this Partnership, merchant clients having their stores on StoreHippo can choose from 30+ courier services to deliver across 27000+ pin codes in India with 9 fulfillment centres and 220 countries served across the globe, all on one single dashboard by Shyplite. The partnership would be an added advantage for the multiple shipping partners at their disposal wherein ecommerce merchants can ensure faster and reliable deliveries that are cost-effective as well, it added.

Rajiv Kumar, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo said, “As shipping can make or break an online business StoreHippo decided to offer a range of shipping services to its merchant clients by integrating with Shyplite”.

Parinay- Founder & COO, Shyplite said "To make the shipping experience better and seamless for our users, we have partnered with StoreHippo, leveraging them with a feature-rich dashboard that offers easy management of vendors, orders, shipping, and commissions."

StoreHippo is a flexible and scalable enterprise-grade e-commerce platform designed to offer future-ready e-commerce solutions for B2B, B2C, B2B2C, D2C, and enterprise brands.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:40 PM IST