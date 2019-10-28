Stocks you should have in your demat account in Samvat 2076

One of the simplest and easiest ways to know and understand the value of a stock is to look around and see and check the products and services that we use daily and expect them to continue for generations. Like everyone is familiar with Colgate which we use every morning or Britannia biscuits which we have for breakfast and similarly other products that are of everyday use and embedded into our psychology.

Below are a list of stocks that you should aim to have in your portfolio in Samvat 2076.

Check the number of times you and your family brush a year, equally you must have COLGATE in your Demat.

Personal care products from HUL would give you fresh bath.

Products of TATA GLOBAL and BRITANNIA would make your daily morning breakfast and tea.

A TITAN product is a necessity on your wrist to tell you the time

Clothes from Peter, Van or Louis would suit on you like ABFRL in your Demat.

Products of BATA shoes would shine on your feet.

A vehicle for your travel needs to ensure you a smooth ride from four wheelers like MARUTI or TATA MOTORS's Jaguar running with MRF on cement roads made by L&T and with ULTRATECH

BPCL and HPCL will fill your fuel tank.

You enjoy your home made lunch with food ingredients bought from DMART / Big Bazaar or you celebrate this festive at JUBILANT FOOD'S Domino's with your near and dear ones.

Nescafe of NESTLÉ will cherish your mornings and evenings with friends with a sip of McDOWELL-N at SAYAJI HOTELS's BBQ Nation before a DAAWAT product on your table.

Your festive bonus would come into your HDFC BANK or KOTAK BANK A/c and you should plan your holidays with IRCTC with the help of INDIGO and your stay would be at TAJ Hotels or ITC Hotels.

Your family would eager to enjoy your bonus with shopping at SHOPPER'S STOP or Westside of TRENT or that of TBZ.

No more worries about you family will tremor you as you are sufficiently insured by HDFC LIFE / ICICI Pru Life or SBI Life and no tensions you would face about hospitalization as you have sufficiently insured through ICICI PRU LIFE to nurse you better at APOLLO HOSPITAL.

Regular supplements from AUROPHARMA or SUNPHARMA could boost your fitness and energy.

You sleep well in Blue Star or VOLTAS A/c under a strong roof built with AMBUJACEM by GODREJ PROPERTIES.

So check these stocks out.