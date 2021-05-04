Stocks to watch today: Adani Ports, DCM Shriram, Satin Creditcare, Alembic Pharma, Adani Total Gas, RBL Bank, L&T Infotech among others

Some raised funds while others invested, some reported profit while others reported loss. So, here is a mix bag of stocks that are expected to be more active than usual.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ): The port company on Tuesday reported a 288 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,321 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 340.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income increased to Rs 4,072.42 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 3,360.17 crore in the year-ago period.



DCM Shriram: The listed company on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 2,221.42 crore during the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,928.77 crore in the year-ago period.



Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL): BHL will manufacture Favijaj, popularly known as Favipiravir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. This antiviral drug is used for treating patients suffering from the influenza virus and has proved to be effective over COVID patients. Even though post this news, there was a surge in its stcok, one can expect more activity in this stock in coming days.



Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL): The non-banking finance company on Tuesday said it has received a senior loan facility of USD 5 million from Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank - OeEB, Austria, through an external commercial borrowing route. In November 2019, the micro lender had also signed a USD 15 million bilateral credit facility agreement with OeEB to finance income-generating and income-increasing activities of female small-scale and subsistence entrepreneurs in India.





Tata Power: Tata Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, TP Saurya Limited has won Maharashtra’s 250 MW Solar Auction of grid-connected solar photovoltaic projects at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule. The project is worth around Rs 875 crore and is valid for 25 years as per the power purchase agreement.





Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Drug firm on Tuesday reported an 11.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 224.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.





Adani Total Gas Ltd: This is a city gas joint venture between Adani Group and French energy giant Total, on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit as the firm expanded operations in newer geographies, resulting in higher sales volumes.





L&T Infotech (LTI): IT company on Tuesday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 545.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. This was against a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement. Meanwhile, the company in its filing said, "We would further like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each..."





RBL Bank: Mumbai-headquartered private sector bank reported a 34 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) in Q4 FY21. It reported a PAT of Rs 75 crore in Q4 FY21, compared to Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY20. In the full year ending March 2021, the PAT of the company was at Rs 508 crore, a marginal rise from Rs 506 crore in FY 2020. .



Ambuja Cement: State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has increased its stake in Ambuja Cement. The insurer increased its stake from 4.99 per cent to 5.01 per cent. The purchase was made in an open market by the insurer. The insurer acquired 5.22 lakh shares or a 0.02 per cent stake on May 3, the company said in its filing.



Wipro: IT major Wipro Limited stated it will be setting up an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London. The company will invest £16million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre.





