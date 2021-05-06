Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Consumer Products, IRB Infrastructure, Adani Power, Cognizant, Hero MotoCorp, Blue Star among others

On Friday, when the market opens one can expect some activity in some stocks that filed their financial results on Thursday after market hours. Here we have listed a few stocks that are expected to show some movement on Friday.



Tata Consumer Products: This integrated Food & Beverage company reported a consolidated income of Rs 3,080.18 crore in Q4 FY 2021, a rise of 26.91 per cent from Rs 2,426.96 crore in Q4 FY 2020. Meanwhile, the Group consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was at Rs 74.35 crore. The net profit after taxes (excluding share of net profit in associates and joint ventures using equity method) was at Rs 133.34 crore in Q4 FY 2021.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has raised its stake in the company that operates Mumbai-Pune Expressway. LIC now has a 7.06 per cent stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers. The company in its filing said the insurer added 2.03 per cent stake or 7.19 lakh equity shares to its existing holding of 1.76 crore equity shares or 5.03 per cent stake. The insurer increased its stake by market purchase.





Adani Transmission: The company on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 256.55 crore in the March quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 58.97 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing. The total income of the company was Rs 2,875.60 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 3,317.51 crore a year ago. The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,289.57 crore in 2020-21, compared to Rs 706.49 crore in 2019-20.



Cognizant: IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year. The company, which follows January-December financial year, said its net profit was at USD 367 million in the March 2020 quarter.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader on Thursday reported a 44 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 885.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on robust sales. The company, which has re-appointed Pawan Munjal as its chairman and CEO for a term of five years with effect from October 1, 2021, subject to shareholders' approval, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 613.81 crore in the same period a year ago.



Adani Power: The company on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Blue Star: The company has reported a decline of 20.45 per cent in consolidated revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2021. It stood at Rs 4,263.59 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021compared to Rs 5,360.19 crore during FY20. In Q4 2021, the revenue from operations were at Rs 1,611.56 crore.



Raymond: The company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 69.10 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

