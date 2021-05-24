Stocks to watch: JSPL, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Grasim Industries, Bal Pharma among others

When the market opens, the stock that would be interesting to watch are:



Jindal Steel and Power Limited: Naveen Jindal’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has put off the sale of its power subsidiary to a promoter group company following concerns expressed by the investors. "However, a few investors have requested the company to examine and simplify certain terms around the proposed sale, before requiring them to consider the resolutions in relation to the proposed sale. In view of the above and given the unprecedented situation of Covid-19, the company would require additional time to engage with the concerned parties for evaluating the same," JSPL said in a regulatory filing last week.



Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd: The company reported a 16 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.86 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year on lower income. Its net profit stood at Rs 61.95 crore in the year ago period.



Grasim Industries : Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 13.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom company on Monday said its network is fully ready for 5G and also announced deployment of additional spectrum in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to boost network quality. The company has deployed 11.2 Megahertz (Mhz) additional spectrum in Karnataka and 5 Mhz in Tamil Nadu, both in 1800 Mhz band, popularly known as 2G spectrum.

Ramco Cements: The company reported a 51.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 215.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 helped by growth in sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 142.90 crore in January-March 2019-20, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Bal Pharma: Drug company will be supplying Favipiravir formulation in India under the brand name BALflu. The company will be selling one tablet for Rs 85, it stated. The antiviral drug can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19-infected patients. This formulation is available in tablet form with 400 mg strength. The tablet inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The dining chain posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore in the March quarter as against loss of Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations moved up to Rs 226 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY20.