Stocks advance on New Year Day on positive macro data, govt infra push

New Delhi: Stock markets started the New Year on a positive note with benchmark index Sensex gaining 52.28 points or 0.13% to close at 41,306.02 on Wednesday as financials, IT, FMCG and power stocks advanced.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 14.05 points, or 0.12%, higher at 12,182.50 with 23 of its constituents ending in the green.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.76%, followed by NTPC, M&M, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, and Infosys.

On the other hand, Titan fell the most by 2.76%, followed by IndusInd Bank (1.72%), and Bajaj Auto (1.21%).