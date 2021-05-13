Stock to watch: Tata Power, Piramal Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Voltas, UPL, Bharti Airtel, JSPL, BSE, Asian Paints, SCI among others

When the market opens, there may be some stocks that may grab the attention of investors. In the case of some it will be due to good earnings, in others for not so good results.

Some stocks that some investors can have in their watch list are given below.

Tata Power: The company on Wednesday posted a marginal rise of one per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 481.21 crore for March quarter 2020-21. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 474.70 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 10,222.48 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,793.95 crore in the same period a year ago. The company said the rise in consolidated net profit in March quarter is "due to saving in finance cost offset by exceptional gain in PY (previous year)." The consolidated net profit of the company in 2020-21 also rose to Rs 1,438.65 crore from Rs 1,316.44 crore in the previous year.



Piramal Enterprises: The company on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 510.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa on Wednesday reported doubling of profit after tax for the March 2021 quarter to USD 154 million (over Rs 1130 crore), amid broad-based growth across key services and markets. The underlying revenue for the fourth quarter ended March stood at USD 1,038 million (about Rs 7,619 crore), rising 15.4 per cent year-on-year on a reported currency basis.

UPL: Agro-chemical firm on Wednesday reported 73.59 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,361 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The company's net profit stood at Rs 784 crore in the year-ago period, UPL said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations was 15 per cent higher in the quarter at Rs 12,796 crore compared to Rs 11,141 crore in the same period of 2019-20. In 2020-21, the company's consolidated net profit witnessed 60.46 per cent growth at Rs 3,495 crore compared to Rs 2,178 crore in the previous year.



Voltas: The global air conditioning and engineering services provider of the Tata Group has reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 709 crore in FY 2021 as compared to Rs 744 crore last year, a dip of 4.70 per cent. However, net profit after tax (PAT) was higher by 2 per cent at Rs 529 crore in FY 2021 as compared to Rs 521 crore last year.



Saregama India: Music label on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.18 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, helped by increased consumption of digital media during stay-at-home after the pandemic.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, stated its parent company Eicher Motors in its filing. The company has taken this decision in the light of the unprecedented situation owing to the spread of COVID-19. The company stated, “The company’s manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between Thursday, May 13, 2021 and Sunday, May 16, 2021.



Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL): The company on Wednesday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,900.51 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income. During the quarter under review, JSPL said its total income also soared to Rs 11,903.59 crore as against Rs 6,819.73 crore a year ago. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 8,082.92 crore in the March 2021 quarter as compared to Rs 6,603.65 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Asian Paints: The company reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 869.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by volume growth in the domestic as well as in the international market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 480.25 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.



Birla Corporation: The company on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 249.33 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher capacity utilisation and sales.The MP Birla Group flagship company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.73 crore in the year-ago period. The board of the company also approved the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranche.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Realty firm on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on lower-income. It had posted a net loss of Rs 224.69 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 58.12 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 110.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. For the full 2020-21, Mahindra Lifespace posted a net loss of Rs 71.45 crore as against a net loss of Rs 194.55 crore in the previous fiscal.

Pidilite Industries: The company reported a 96.43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals had posted a profit of Rs 156.51 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing.

BSE: Leading stock exchange on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2021. In comparison, the exchange had posted a net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.



Shipping Corporation of India (SCI): The company on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 85.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 111 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a regulatory filing.

