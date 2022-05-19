Stock markets to open gap-down tracking overnight slump in US markets, SGX Nifty

The trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for Indian indices. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said Markets could be in for a bearish start, tracking overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in the SGX Nifty. Deteriorating macro sentiments such as soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish will continue keep benchmarks on the edge.

Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FII camp. FIIs continue to be net sellers for the 8th straight month since October 2021. They have sold shares worth Rs. 37,937 crore in the month of May so far.

Technically, the sell-off on Dalal Street will gain steam if Nifty slips below 15971 mark. Below the same, the index could swiftly slip to 15,671 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above the 16,411 mark, Tapse added.

Snapping two days of gaining streak, the benchmark Sensex closed 110 points down on Wednesday dragged by selling pressure in power, IT and banking stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slipped 109.94 points or 0.20 percent to close at 54,208.53 points against its previous day's close at 54,318.47 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 19.00 points or 0.12 percent to 16,240.30 points against its previous day's close at 16,259.30 points.

Asian stocks plummet amid rising inflation

Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 percent in early Asian trading hours, the first daily decline in a week. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.4 percent. Pulling it lower was a 1.5 percent loss for Australia's resource-heavy index, a 2.6 percent drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 1 percent retreat for blue chips in mainland China.

Dollar eases

The US dollar gained ground as the sell-off in risk assets boosted the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, edged 0.05 percent lower to 103.74, after a 0.55 percent jump overnight that ended a three-day losing streak. The yen slipped, with the dollar adding 0.21 percent to 128.495 yen after a 0.86 percent tumble on Wednesday.

Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising interest rates, and the recent jump in the US dollar also added to the uneasiness. It was one of the worst days for the markets since 2020. The sentiment was underscored by a 9 percent surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in inflation in Canada.

US markets tumble on poor corporate earnings and inflation worries.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday finishing near the lows of the day, following disappointing quarterly results from Target Corporation and Lowe's Companies, with both retailers warning of rising cost pressures.

Target shares plummeted 24.8 percent, its biggest one-day percentage drop since the "Black Monday" stock market crash on October 19, 1987, just a day after Walmart Inc warned of similar margin squeezes.

The S&P 500 lost 163.59 points, or 4.00 percent, to end at 3,925.18 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 561.50 points, or 4.69 percent, to 11,423.03.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1165 points or 3.6 percent to 31490, the S&P 500 Index fell 165 points or 4.0 percent to 3924, putting the S&P 500 on the precipice of bear market territory and the Nasdaq plunged 566 points or 4.7 percent to 11418.

Oil prices dip

Oil prices dipped in volatile trade, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed US refiners ramped up output. US crude settled down 2.5% at $109.59 per barrel and Brent settled at $109.11, down 2.52 percent on the day.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Oil Marketing Companies have left fuel rates unchanged. The prices have remained unchanged for 43 consecutive day.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

Fuel prices cannot be controlled till India increases oil production

Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.

''About 83 percent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled,'' the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said on the sidelines of an event in Amethi.

Ukraine conflict will not derail India's economy: Moody's

India's economy is back on track after the pandemic and it does not expect the military conflict (in Ukraine) to derail the recovery, global financial services provider firm Moody's Analytics said. Several months into the conflict, fears over the impact have moderated. "Following a robust rebound of over 9 percent in the year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2021), we expect real GDP to grow 8.2 percent in fiscal 2022, the fastest expansion among G20 countries globally and partly reflecting ongoing base effects from pandemic-led disruptions," it said in a report.

Results on May 19

The following companies will release their March quarter results today (May 19_: HPCL, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Container Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies, Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products, Novartis India, Ramco Systems, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:42 AM IST