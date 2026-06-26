Stock Markets Shut For Muharram; Trading to Resume on June 29

Indian stock markets are closed on June 26 on account of Muharram, resulting in a complete halt of trading activity across major segments on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

All equity-related segments, including cash equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives, will remain shut for the entire day on both exchanges.

In the commodities segment, trading will also be partially affected. Commodity derivatives markets will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 pm and continue until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on the specific commodity contracts.

Normal trading activity across all segments on the NSE and BSE is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 29.

The holiday comes after a positive trading session on June 25, when Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a second consecutive day.

The Nifty index reclaimed the 24,250 level, touching a more than one-month high, supported by easing global crude oil prices and renewed buying interest in select sectors.

Market sentiment on June 25 was largely driven by gains in auto, FMCG, and realty stocks. However, overall upside was capped due to selling pressure in metal, IT, and oil and gas stocks.

At the close of trade on June 25, the Sensex rose 109.25 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 77,100.47, while the Nifty gained 34.35 points, or 0.14%, to close at 24,056.

Broader markets underperformed the main indices, with both the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices declining by around 0.5% each.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty pack were InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Max Healthcare, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Consumer Products.

On the other hand, stocks such as ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, Bharat Electronics, and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.

Sectorally, performance was mixed. FMCG stocks gained around 0.7%, realty rose 0.3%, and the auto index surged over 2%. In contrast, IT, energy, media, metal, and oil and gas sectors declined between 0.5% and 1%.