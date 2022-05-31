Stock markets reverse 3-session winning streak as bears make a comeback

The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41 / Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Snapping three consecutive days of gains the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in the red on May 31. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of half a percent each.

The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41. The broader Nifty50 fell 76.90 or 0.46 percent at 16,584.50. Abour 1,720 shares advanced, 1,548 shares declined and 121 shares are unchanged.