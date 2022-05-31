 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Stock markets reverse 3-session winning streak as bears make a comeback

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of half a percent each

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41 / Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Snapping three consecutive days of gains the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in the red on May 31. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of half a percent each.

The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41. The broader Nifty50 fell 76.90 or 0.46 percent at 16,584.50. Abour 1,720 shares advanced, 1,548 shares declined and 121 shares are unchanged.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessStock markets reverse 3-session winning streak as bears make a comeback

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Dombivali

Thane: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Dombivali

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI