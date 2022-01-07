Stock markets open positive: Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty reclaims 17,800

Indian stock markets opened strong on January 7 amid mixed global cues. Both the benchmark indices opened strong. At 09:17 AM, the Sensex was up 301.60 points or 0.51 percent at 59,903.44. The broader Nifty was up 95.10 points or 0.54 percent at 17,841. About 1,813 shares have advanced, 407 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Among early gainers on the bourses were Titan Company, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors. HDFC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys were the losers at the opening bell.

Nifty closed lower after a four day winning streak on Jan 06 pulled lower by weak global cues. At close Nifty was down 1.0 percent or 179.4 points at 17,745.9.

Nifty fell as expected after a strong four day upmove. However the advance decline ratio is still at 1:1 suggesting broad market strength amidst selling in index heavyweights. Local traders are accumulating mid and smallcap stocks ahead of the Union budget and Corporate results for Q3FY22. 17,828 will now be a resistance for the Nifty in the near term while 17,640 will be a support.

Stocks to watch out for

Banking stocks will be in focus as rating agency ICRA said the asset quality of the banking system, especially the restructured book, may face headwinds in the coming days as COVID-19 cases have started rising rapidly once again, said Nigam.

Sugar industry stocks will be in limelight as trade body AISTA demanded respective state governments to allow truck movement 24X7 to increase the pace of export with maximum quantities of exportable sugar getting lifted from Maharashtra and Karnataka putting pressure on logistics.

Asian stocks rally

Asian shares snapped two days of losses on Friday, climbing as investors waited to see whether US jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster US interest rate hikes. Investors continue to assess the impact of a potentially faster-than-expected policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, boosted by a 1.2 percent gain in the Australian benchmark where bank stocks were to the fore, though Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to slip 0.66 percent, Reuters said.

Nasdaq futures rose as much as 0.5 percent in earlier Asian trading before giving up some gains to trade 0.25 percent higher, and S&P 500 e-mini stock futures advanced 0.17 percent.

US stocks close lower

US stocks finished lower across the board Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite giving up a modest bounce in the final minutes of trade as rising Treasury yields and a tech-led rout weighed on Wall Street.

The Institute for Supply Management said its US services index dropped to 62 percent last month from a record 69.1 percent in November. Data showed first-time jobless claims rose slightly last week to 207,000, but remained near a 52-week low. Claims rose from a revised 200,000 in the previous week.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was 1.733 percent on Thursday, rising about 24 basis points so far in the new year.

Omicron to hit India GDP, dent FY22 growth by 0.1%

The Omicron variant spread will impact the January-March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.40 percent and shave off 0.10 percent from the FY22 growth, as many states resort to restrictions to limit infections, India Ratings and Research said in a note.

The surge in cases seen over the last fortnight will have an adverse impact on the fourth-quarter GDP and the growth will come at 5.7 percent during the quarter, which is 0.40 per cent lower than the earlier estimate of 6.1 percent.

For the entire FY22, the GDP is expected to clock a growth rate of 9.3 percent, 0.10 per cent lower than what was estimated earlier, the rating agency said.

India aiming to trim fiscal deficit

India is aiming for a fiscal deficit of 6.3 percent to 6.5 percent of GDP for the next financial year, a less ambitious target than previously planned as COVID-19 infections threaten the economic recovery, three government officials said, Reuters report said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to unveil the 2022/2023 federal budget on February. 1 and officials said the thinking was that sharp cuts in government expenditure could hurt growth prospects.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

RBL Bank is under the F&O ban today (January 7).

(With inputs from Reuters and agencies)

