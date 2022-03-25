Stock markets open positive: Sensex up, Nifty above 17,200

The stock markets opened with minor gains. On March 25, the benchmark Sensex is up 188.51 points or 0.33 percent at 57784.19. Nifty was 46.70 points or 0.27 percent at 17269.50.

Among top Nifty gainers were UPL (0.99 percent), HDFC (0.98 percent), M&M (0.96 percent), SBI (0.95 percent) and Tata Motors (0.88 percent)

On March 24, the Sensex settled 0.15 percent or 89.14 points lower at 57,595.68 points. Similarly, Nifty settled 22.90 per cent or 0.13 points down at 17,222.75 points.

Stocks to watch out for

Tata Power and IDFC will be in limelight in the next few sessions as plans fructify for the deal for their renewables and asset management businesses respectively.

OMCs hike fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Friday, the third increase in four days as oil firms recoup losses from holding rates during the period prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 per litre as against Rs 97.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 89.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In the financial capital-Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 112.51 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 96.70 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.34 while diesel costs Rs 91.42 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 103.67 and diesel for Rs 93.71.

The increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017. With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre.

Public sector OMCs' hike in diesel and petrol prices which will be effective from today can further impact the corporate earnings as companies are already facing the pressure of rising input cost. We advise investors to remain selective while selecting stocks as nifty can face tough resistance around 17350. said Nigam.

Asian shares steady

Asian shares were headed for a second successive week of gains on Friday, though trading was choppy amid hawkish US monetary policy, shifts in Chinese economic policy, and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine, Reuters said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat, but it's up 1 percent on the week. Japan's Nikkei was also little changed having closed the previous day at a nine week high.

Hong Kong shares were a drag on the regional benchmark, falling 0.5 percent, weighed down by tech stocks, as US and Hong Kong dual listed names took a hit from renewed fears that a row over audit records will force them to delist in the United States. Australian stocks rose 0.4 percent helped by miners, while Chinese blue chips lost 0.4 percent.

US stock close higher

US stocks closed near session highs Thursday as world leaders met to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and investors monitored remarks by Federal Reserve officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.61 points, or 0.63 percent, to 34,576.11, the S&P 500 gained 39.88 points, or 0.89 , to 4,496.12. The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index ticked down 0.2% percent and MSCI's main world stocks index, which no longer includes Russian companies, was up 0.41 percent on the day, Reuters said.

Upbeat economic data helped the upmove in indices. The S&P Global U.S. services flash purchasing managers index for March rose to 58.9 from 56.5 a month earlier, while the manufacturing flash PMI rose to 58.5 from 57.3. A reading of more than 50 indicates expanding activity.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.2 basis points to 2.354 percent; 10-year German Bunds crept over 0.53 percent.

Crude prices close lower

Oil and gas markets also remained jumpy amid all the geopolitical uncertainty.

Crude oil prices finished 2.3 percent lower Thursday after no new oil sanctions against Russia emerged from the gathering of world leaders.

Jobless benefit claims decline

US economic data showed first-time jobless benefit claims fell 28,000 to 187,000 last week, the lowest since 1969. U.S. durable-goods orders fell 2.2% in February, coming in below forecasts

Chipmaker Nvidia stock surged by almost 10 percent and Intel by 7 after reports that Nvidia may consider sourcing computer chips from Intel.

USDINR outlook

On March 24, the Indian Rupee made a dull opening at 76.34 levels and thereafter traded in a range between 76.23 to 76.40 levels owing to continuous demand for dollar by importers coupled with suspected IPO related inflows into the system. Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One Ltd, said, in the upcoming session, the local unit is likely to continue with its sideways trend as investors refrain from taking any risky bets over to the weekend. However, the possibility of USDINR going south is more on the back of year-end closing dollar selling by IT companies. USDINR is expected to trade in a range between 76.00 to 76.50 levels, Naik said.

Stocks under F&O ban

Seven stocks – Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, SAIL, and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban for March 25.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:22 AM IST