Stock markets lose grip after a firm start as weak Asian cues trigger selling in late trade

The benchmark indices closed weak after volatile trading. Bank Nifty gained 0.12% to close at 34,290. India VIX was up 9.57 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 236.00 points or 0.43 percent at 54,052.61. The Nifty was down 89.50 points or 0.55 percent at 16,125.20. About 1,005 shares have advanced, 2,220 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Among the top Nifty gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank. Among the laggards were Divis Labs, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and HUL.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:43 PM IST