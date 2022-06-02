e-Paper Get App

Stock markets erase early losses as key indices jump nearly 1% on strong buying

The auto and financial indices are down half a percent each while buying is seen in oil & gas and metal names

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices opened flat.

After two consecutive days of losses, the benchmarket indices surged on June 2. The indices were trading in the positive after two consecutive days of loss. Among the sectors, the IT and oil and gas indices is over a percent each while the smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

The Sensex was up 339.88 points or 0.61 percent at 55,721. Nifty was up 89.70 points or 0.54 percent at 16,612.45. About 1,885 shares have advanced, 1384 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, After a subdued start, markets bounced back sharply on the back of renewed optimism as investors lapped up shares of the recently beaten down IT and oil and gas stocks. In fact, Indian shares outperformed other Asian peers, which mostly ended in the red.

Technically, after a muted opening, the Nifty took support near 16,450 and reversed the trend. A promising reversal formation on intraday charts and a long bullish candle on daily charts is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For day traders, 16,550 would act as a trend decider level, above which the Nifty could rally till 16,720. In case of any further upside, the index could rally up to 16,800. On the flip side, below 16,550, uptrend would be vulnerable and could falter up to 16,450.

