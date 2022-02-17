Stock markets end with marginal losses after intra-day gyration; banking stocks lead fall

After a gap-up opening index made an intraday high at 17,442.90 level but showed profitbooking from the top and closed the session with a loss of 17.60 points. The benchmark Sensex ended 104 points lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red Bank index slipped 1 per cent, while Power index gained nearly 2 per cent.

At close, the Sensex was down 104.67 points or 0.18 percent at 57,892.01. The broader Nifty was down 17.60 points or 0.10 percent at 17,304.60. About 1,241 shares have advanced, 2,042 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

Out of Nifty50, 30 stocks closed in red, indicating broad-based selling. On the sectoral front, Nifty Energy was the top gainer while Nifty Bank was a prime loser. Among top Nifty losers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL. The gainers included Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, HDFC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Life.

On the technical front, the index has been trading with lower highs and lower lows which points out a weakness for an upcoming session, said Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking. Furthermore, the index has traded below the middle band of Bollinger which suggests downside movement in the counter. On a daily chart, the index has been trading below 21*50-DMA with the negative crossover which suggests weakness for the next session. Moreover, the daily momentum indicator Stochastic and MACD were also trading with a negative crossover which adds weakness in prices. At present, the index has support at 17,130 levels breaching below the same can show further downside till 17,000-16,800 levels while resistance comes at 17,500 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 36,800 levels while resistance at 38,500 levels.

Markets remained volatile but moved in a range during the session, as the haze over Russia-Ukraine conflict and subsequent volatility in crude prices is keeping investors on tenterhooks. Also, all eyes are on the upcoming mega IPO of LIC, which traders fear could result in further redemption from local equities in the near term, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. For the bulls, the intraday breakout level would be 17450 and above the same, the index could rally till 17,500-17,575. On the flip side, trading below 17,200 could trigger further weakness up to 17,140-17,110.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:43 PM IST