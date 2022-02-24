Stock market seeing a meaningful correction after strong performance in 2021, say analysts

The benchmark indices plunged deeper since the opening of trade on the bourses on February 24. At 11.06 AM, the benchmark Sensex was down 2.91 percent or 1,666.71 points at 55,565.35. The broader Nifty50 was 2.88 percent or 491.15 points down at 16,572.10.

Russia has launched an armed forces attack on Ukraine and the event has sent shockwaves across the world. Indian markets have not been immune to the same and have witnessed a massive selloff. This is a time when investors will be tested for their patience and discipline. Markets are choppy and will probably remain this way for some time, but that should not deter a serious investor. The underlying reason for remaining long on India (as an investment) remains strong.

Reasons why one should not panic and go long on India –

Balance Sheets stronger-than-ever: India’s corporate health is the strongest in a long time - deleveraging has been seen across sectors and cash reserves have surged. As a result corporate confidence is high.

Promoters are optimistic about the business potential: This reflects in the increasing promoter holding in NIFTY 500 over time, increasing from 32% to 45% over the last decade. Interestingly, post-Covid, promoters have increased stake by ~3%

Private capex cycle is making a come back

Public capex still strong with the Government giving an impetus even in the recent Union Budget. The budget has put in place a virtuous cycle that we expect would drive a multiyear growth cycle by focusing on (1) sustaining economic recovery through demand-side measures and (2) supply-side reforms with the objective of kick-starting the investment cycle and encouraging private sector participation 3) announcing benefits directed towards domestic production and manufacturing especially in emerging sectors like clean energy, etc. , which is critical for India’s medium-term growth prospects.

China plus one strategy is helping drive demand in specific sectors

PLI scheme is a big game changer that is encouraging and supporting domestic production

Green energy transition for India is opening up a whole new investment opportunity for the investors

Moving in and out of investments based on undue reliance on recent performance is likely to result in excessive trading and inferior performance results. This is the time to revisit the basics, have confidence in the long term potential of India and remain invested in the same.

Meaningful correction in market

We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the market after a strong performance in 2021, said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo. A correction was due where geopolitical tension has become an excuse for this correction. Inflation and rising interest rates are the major concerns for equity markets and geopolitical tension is increasing the risk of inflation as energy prices are rising.

Anecdotally, such kinds of geopolitical issues provide a good buying opportunity for the long-term investors and we are in a structural bull run that is likely to continue for the next couple of years where intermediate corrections will be part of this journey. Long-term investors should not panic and look for buying opportunities from lower levels where the domestic economy facing sectors like capital goods, infrastructure, real estate, financials should be on investors' radar.

Technically, Nifty has slipped below its 200-DMA which may lead to further weakness towards the 16,000 level while 16,400 is an intermediate support level. We can expect a bounceback from the 16,000 level but confidence will back only if Nifty manages to cross the 17,200 level. If Nifty breaks the 16,000-level then the worst-case scenario could be 14,000 but still we will remain in a long-term bull market.

Banknifty has also slipped below its 200-DMA where 35,500 is the next important support level while 34,000 is the next major support. On the upside, it has to cross the 37,500 level to gain any strength.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:12 AM IST