Stock Market Rally Lifts Sensex 1,263 Points To 78,111, Investor Wealth Jumps ₹10 Lakh Crore On Global Relief

Stock market strong start to FY27. | Sensex surged 1,263 points to 78,111 as easing US-Iran tensions and positive India-US trade talks boosted sentiment.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets saw strong buying on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex rising 1,263.67 points (1.64 percent ) to 78,111.24. The index touched an intraday high of 78,270.42, showing strong momentum throughout the day.

Nifty 50 rising 388.65 points (1.63%) to 24,231.30. The index touched an intraday high of 24,280.90, while the day’s low stood at 24,145.80. It opened at 24,163.80, compared to the previous close of 23,842.65.

This rally added nearly Rs 10 lakh crore to investors’ wealth in a single session.

Global Relief Boosts Sentiment

The main reason behind the rally was easing tension between the US and Iran. Hopes of reduced conflict improved global sentiment.

Comments from Donald Trump suggesting that the war situation may end soon helped calm markets. As a result, the India VIX, which measures market fear, fell over 16 percent to around 17, showing reduced volatility.

Trade Talks Add Positive Trigger

Another positive factor was progress in trade talks between India and United States.

An Indian delegation is expected to visit the US between April 20–22, 2026 to continue discussions on a trade deal. Investors are hopeful that better trade relations could support economic growth.

Large Stocks Lead The Rally

The rally was led by major companies like Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, and Infosys.

Market breadth was very strong. On the National Stock Exchange, for every 1 falling stock, about 8 stocks gained.

Midcap Stocks Also Shine

Midcap stocks also saw strong buying. The midcap index jumped 1,264 points to 58,778.

Stocks like Suzlon Energy, Newgen Software, HPCL, RVNL, and OFSS saw strong gains.

Stock-Specific Action

There was strong action in individual stocks. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose over 18 percent after winning new orders. LIC gained 5 percent after bonus issue approval. HG Infra Engineering jumped 15 percent on order wins.

Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries hit record highs due to rising aluminium prices.

Some Stocks Fall

Not all stocks gained. Just Dial fell around 5 percent after weak results. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined about 3 percent following an RBI-related update.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisors before making decisions. Market investments are subject to risks, including possible loss of capital.