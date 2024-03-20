Stock Market Opening March 20: Indices In Green; Sensex At 72,167.43 & Nifty At 21,880.65, Maruti Up, HUL Down

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,167.43, up by 155.38 points, and Nifty at 21,880.65, up by 63.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 46,433.15 also up by 48.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Maruti and TCS were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HUL, Asian Paints and HDFC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.02 against the dollar, losing 0.12 per cent of its value.

Markets on Tuesday

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,012.05, down by 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 21,813.50, down by 242.20 points or 1.1 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 228.65 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 46,347.25.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Titan emerged as the major gainers, while TCS, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, and HCL Tech suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank led the gains, while TCS, BPCL, Cipla, Britannia and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.36 to USD 83.11 a barrel at 0748 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.26 to USD 87.12 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged. The S&P 500 closed at 5,178.51 gaining 29.09 points or 0.56 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,110.76, gaining 320.33 points or 0.83 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 63.34 points or 0.39 per cent to reach 16,166.79.

The Asian indices started in Green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.66 per cent to reach 40,003.60, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped by 0.50 per cent to rise to 16,611.96 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 1.03 per cent to reach 2,683.64.