Stock Market Opening March 1: Euphoria Spreads To Indian Indices, As Markets Open In Green; Sensex At 72,901.01 & Nifty At 22,119.90

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Friday with Sensex at 72,901.01, up by 400.71 points, and Nifty at 22,119.90, up by 137.10 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,498.05 down by 377.15 points.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian paints and Nestle were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, TCS, Bajaj and ITC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.85 against the dollar, slipping by 0.1 per cent.

Markets on Thursday

The stock markets on Thursday ended on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,500.30, up by 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,982.80, up 31.65 or 0.14 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 157.75 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,120.90.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCL Tech, PowerGrid Corp, and Maruti were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, and Britannia were the major gainers. Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, LTI, Eicher Motor, and UPL were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) surged USD 0.21 to USD 78.47 a barrel at 0831 GMT.

Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.28 to USD 82.19 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective surge in the numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,096.27, gaining 26.51 points or 0.52 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,996.39, rising 47.37 points or 0.06 per cent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite jumped by 144 points or 0.90 percent to reach 16,091.92.

Amongst the Asian indices started in Green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index leaped 717.67 points higher at 39,883.86, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also rose by 0.59 per cent to reach 16,608.57 points. Meanwhile, Shanghai composite also rose by 0.24 per cent to jump to 3,022.42 points.