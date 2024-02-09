Stock Market Opening February 9: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,316.21 & Nifty Below 21,700

Indices Open In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Friday with Sensex at 71,316.21, down by 112.22 points, and Nifty at 21,694.90, down by 23.05 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,933.20, down by 78.80 points or 0.18 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, SBI, and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and TCS were among the laggards.

Market on Thursday

The indices on Thursday closed on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,428.43, down by 723.57 points or 1 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,717.95, down 212.55 or 0.97 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 806.50 points or 1.76 per cent at 45,012.

Global Markets

The US markets on Thursday, February 8 ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 48.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, reaching 38,726.33. The S&P 500 increased by 2.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, reaching 4,997.91, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 37.07 points, or 0.24 per cent, reaching 15,793.72.

On Friday, February 8, Asian markets were trading mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 98.63 points, reaching 36,961.91; Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 302.77 points, trading at 15,575.30, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 10.74 points, reaching 2,620.32.

Oil prices

The oil prices were trading higher on Friday. Brent futures went up by 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, reaching USD 81.71 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, reaching USD 76.39 per barrel.