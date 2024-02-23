Stock Market Opening February 23: Indices In Green; Sensex At 73,248.09 & Nifty At 22,251.30

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Friday with Sensex at 72,540.32, up by 89.85 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up by 33.85 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,980.15, down by 60.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, Titan Maruti and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas , HDFC, TCS, and Airtel were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.86 against the dollar, declining by 12 paise or 0.14 per cent.

Markets on Thursday

The indices on Thursday closed in Green. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,158.24, up by 535.15 points or 0.74 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,029.25, down by 162.60 or 0.74 per cent. Nifty Bank lost 160.30 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,933.90.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, ITC, TCS, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Airtel, HDFC and Kotak and Bajaj and were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj, Eicher, and Coal India were the major gainers. BPCL and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined 0.37 cents to USD 78.24 a barrel at 0853 GMT.

Brent crude prices also dropped by 0.34 cents to USD 83.33 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Thursday, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to record closing highs, driven by investors flocking to growth and technology stocks following Nvidia's strong earnings and outlook in the artificial intelligence sector.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 5,087.03, marking a gain of 105.23 points or 2.11 percent. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high of 39,069.11, rising 456.87 points or 1.18 percent. Notably, this was the first time the Dow has ever surpassed the 39,000-point mark. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 460.75 points or 2.96 percent to reach 16,041.62.

Amongst the Asian indices, China's CSI 300 index was 0.4 percent higher at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent. South Korea’s KOPSI gained 0.8 percent