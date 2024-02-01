Stock Market Opening February 1: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,974.70 & Nifty Above 21,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 71,974.70, up by 222.59 points, and Nifty at 21,753.45, up by 27.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,076.90, up by 80.10 points or 0.17 per cent

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, and Nestle India were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Kotak Bank, Ultra Tech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,752.11, up by 612.21 points or 0.86 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,708.10, up 186.00 points or 0.86 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 609.55 points or 1.34 per cent at 45,977.30.

Global Markets

The US markets on Wednesday, January 31 ended on a negative note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 317.01 points, or 0.82 per cent, closing at 38,150.30. The S&P 500 saw a loss of 79.32 points, or 1.61 per cent, ending at 4,845.65, while the Nasdaq Composite experienced a decline of 345.88 points, or 2.23 per cent, finishing at 15,164.01.

On Thursday, Asian markets were trading lower: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 234.01 points, reaching 36,052.70; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 37.79 points, trading at 17,874.38, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 15.37 points, reaching 2,512.46.