Stock Market News: Indian Indices To Remain Closed On March 25 On Account Of Holi

The Indian markets will remain shut on Monday, March 25. Any trade shall not come to pass on the day, on account of Holi. Previously, the markets were shut on March 8, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

On Friday, the last trading day of the previous week, stock markets ended on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,831.94, marking a gain of 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,096.75, up by 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 178.85 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 46,863.75.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Titan, ITC, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Apollo Hospital, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers. LTIM, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Markets will resume trading activities at the NSE and the BSE on Tuesday March 26.