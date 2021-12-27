Stock market indices open weak: Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900; RBL Bank stocks decline

The stock market indices opened weak on December 27, first day of new trading week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was down 450.80 points or 0.79 percent at 56,673.51. The broader Nifty was down 130.60 points or 0.77 percent at 16,873.20. About 1,018 shares have advanced, 1056 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

Among early gainers on the opening bell were Cipla, Divis Labs and Power Grid Corporation on the Nifty. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products and Axis Bank were among major losers when the bourses opened for trading.

RBL Bank share price down

RBL Bank share price was down Rs 25.90 or 14.98 percent at Rs 147 on the NSE. On the BSE, the share price was down Rs 25.85 or 14.99 percent at Rs 146.65.

RBL Bank's interim chief executive and managing director Rajeev Ahuja on Sunday sought to allay concerns around the health of the private sector lender, stressing that the events over the weekend are not linked to quality of advances or asset quality. Ahuja, an executive director with the lender who was elevated by the board after his predecessor Vishwavir Ahuja went on leave following the appointment of an additional director by the RBI on the bank, asserted that the bank will post better profits in December quarter than the preceding September quarter.

Indian markets ended Friday’s session on a slight negative note after three continuous positive sessions. On December 25, at the closing bell, the Sensex was down 190.97 points or 0.33 percent at 57,124.31. Nifty gave up 17,000-mark before the closing bell. The broader Nifty was down 0.40 percent at 17,003.75. Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent. Banknifty settled at 34,857.10 with a loss of 0.95 percent in a day, Nifty PSUBANK had a 1.7 percent fall. IT index performed well.

Asian stock markets trade weak

In early Monday trade, Asian markets are trading mixed with Japanese and Korean markets trading in red while Chinese and Taiwan markets trading in green.

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with US crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment, Reuters said.

US airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board, Reuters said. In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20 percent while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11 percent. Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37 percent but an index of blue chips edged 0.05 percent higher.

US stocks

Wall Street trading resumes later in the global day following a holiday on Friday. US markets ended positively in their last session with S&P 500 making a record high close. US stocks closed at records on Thursday amid signs Omicron may cause a milder level of illness, even as the highly transmissible strain led to a surge in case numbers around the world. Emini futures point to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500 when it reopens.

US dollar declines

The US dollar continued to languish near the bottom of its range of the past month against a basket of major peers, after hitting a 16-month high in November as Federal Reserve policymakers turned more hawkish. The dollar index was about flat at 96.116, towards the bottom of the range from 95.544 to the 16-month peak at 96.938 reached on November 24.

Stock-specific actions today

Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as GMR Infra (GMR Airports Netherlands signed the subscription agreement with Angkasa Pura II for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia), INOX Leisure (Commenced commercial operations of a 900 seater multiplex theatre taken on lease basis in Gurugram), Kabra Extrusiontechnik (raise funds to expand battery division). HP Adhesives issue is going to list today.

India Inc raises over Rs 9-lakh cr through equity, debt issuances in 2021

Indian companies have mopped up more than Rs 9 lakh crore through equity and debt routes in 2021 to meet their renewed thirst for business expansion in a buoyant stock market brimming with liquidity and helped by recovering macroeconomic indicators after pandemic-ravaged first few months.

''The banks have been sitting on surplus liquidity for quite a while and there should be enough appetite for quality borrowers, said Ricky Kirpalani, Lead Sponsor, First Water Capital Fund.

Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities for Monday December 27

HP Adhesives to list today

The initial public offer of adhesives and sealants company, HP Adhesives Limited was subscribed 20.96 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Mumbai-based company aims to raise Rs 126 crores from the market. Out of this, Rs 113.43 will be raised via fresh issue of share and Rs 12.52 crore via offer-for-sale.

TBO Tek files papers to raise Rs 2,100-cr via IPO

Travel services provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 1,200 crore by promoters and existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 180 crore.

TBO Tek is a new age travel distribution company that provides the entire global travel inventory under one roof with very limited or no additional effort for buyers and suppliers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:28 AM IST