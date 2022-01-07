Stock market indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for Indian stock market indices. Deepak Jasani said, "The Indian markets could open sharply flat to mildly higher in line with largely positive Asian markets today and despite negative US markets on Thursday."

Nifty closed lower after a four day winning streak on Jan 06 pulled lower by weak global cues. At close Nifty was down 1.0 percent or 179.4 points at 17,745.9.

Nifty fell as expected after a strong four day upmove. However the advance decline ratio is still at 1:1 suggesting broad market strength amidst selling in index heavyweights. Local traders are accumulating mid and smallcap stocks ahead of the Union budget and Corporate results for Q3FY22. 17,828 will now be a resistance for the Nifty in the near term while 17,640 will be a support.

Asian stocks rally

Asian shares snapped two days of losses on Friday, climbing as investors waited to see whether US jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster US interest rate hikes. Investors continue to assess the impact of a potentially faster-than-expected policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, boosted by a 1.2 percent gain in the Australian benchmark where bank stocks were to the fore, though Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to slip 0.66 percent.

Nasdaq futures rose as much as 0.5 percent in earlier Asian trading before giving up some gains to trade 0.25 percent higher, and S&P 500 e-mini stock futures advanced 0.17 percent. A key market driver this week has been the rise in US yields following the publishing of the Federal Reserve's December minutes, said Kerry Craig global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

US stocks close lower

US stocks finished lower across the board Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite giving up a modest bounce in the final minutes of trade as rising Treasury yields and a tech-led rout weighed on Wall Street.

The Institute for Supply Management said its US services index dropped to 62 percent last month from a record 69.1% in November. Data showed first-time jobless claims rose slightly last week to 207,000, but remained near a 52-week low. Claims rose from a revised 200,000 in the previous week.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was 1.733 percent on Thursday, rising about 24 basis points so far in the new year.

