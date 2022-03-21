Stock market indices crumble in last hour selling, end recent run of winning streak

The stock markets closed in the red on March 21, first day of trading in the new week starting today. The benchmark indices plunged at the end of trading session.

Sensex fell 571.44 points or 0.99 percent at 57,292.49. The broader Nifty50 was down 69.40 points or 0.98 percent at 17,117.60. About 1,516 shares have advanced, 1,919 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Bank Nifty ended the day 410 points or 1.13 percent lower at 36,018. Sectorally, auto, banks, realty and power shed over 1 percent each. Buying was seen in metals. Midcap index shed half a percent while the smallcap index added over 0.5 percent.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:48 PM IST