Stock market indices close positive: Sensex soars 935 points, Nifty50 zooms to 16,871

The benchmark indices rallied further since the opening bell through to intra-day deals to the closing bell. IT and bank indices rose 2 percent each, while realty index was down nearly 2 percent. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index gained 0.3 percent.

The benchmark Sensex added 935 points or 1.68 percent to close at 56,486. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index soared 240.85 points to settle at 16,871. Bank Nifty was up 2.22 percent at 35,312.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:41 PM IST