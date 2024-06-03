Stock Market: Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High; SBI Leads Gains

Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High |

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day on a positive on Monday, June 3, with investors eagerly awaiting the Lok Sabha Election outcome scheduled for June 4th.

The stock market indices, on Monday ended the day in Green, reaching a fresh record high with Sensex at 76,468.78, up by 2507.47 points or 3.39 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed at 23,263.90, up by 733.20 per cent or 3.25 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank rose by 1,996.00 points or 4.07 per cent, at 50,979.95

Top 5 Sensex Gainers

SBI was among the top gainers with 9.60 points, followed by NTPC (9.50 points), PowerGrid (9.07points), LT (6.31 points) and Reliance (5.84 points).

Top 5 Sensex Losers

Sun Pharma was among the top laggards with a loss of 0.35 points, HCL Tech (0.22 points), and Asian Paints (0.13 points).

Top Gainers and Losers on BSE |

Rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened by 28 paise, closing at 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Markets on Monday Morning

After the exit poll predictions on June 1, indicating that the BJP-led NDA govern will return to power for the third time securing a majority of seats, the Indian markets opened in Green on Monday, June 3, with Sensex at 76,529.50, up by 2568.19 points, and Nifty at 23,109.40, up by 578.70 points, hitting fresh record highs. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 50,382.05 also up by 1,398.10 points.