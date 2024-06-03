 Stock Market: Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High; SBI Leads Gains
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market: Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High; SBI Leads Gains

Stock Market: Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High; SBI Leads Gains

After the exit poll predictions on June 1, indicating that the BJP-led NDA govern will return to power for the third time securing a majority of seats, the Indian markets opened in Green on Monday, June 3.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indices Hits Record High |

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day on a positive on Monday, June 3, with investors eagerly awaiting the Lok Sabha Election outcome scheduled for June 4th.

The stock market indices, on Monday ended the day in Green, reaching a fresh record high with Sensex at 76,468.78, up by 2507.47 points or 3.39 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed at 23,263.90, up by 733.20 per cent or 3.25 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank rose by 1,996.00 points or 4.07 per cent, at 50,979.95

Top 5 Sensex Gainers

SBI was among the top gainers with 9.60 points, followed by NTPC (9.50 points), PowerGrid (9.07points), LT (6.31 points) and Reliance (5.84 points).

Top 5 Sensex Losers

Sun Pharma was among the top laggards with a loss of 0.35 points, HCL Tech (0.22 points), and Asian Paints (0.13 points).

Top Gainers and Losers on BSE

Top Gainers and Losers on BSE |

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Historical Analysis Of Stock Market From 2004 To 2019 As Exit Polls...
article-image

Rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened by 28 paise, closing at 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Markets on Monday Morning

After the exit poll predictions on June 1, indicating that the BJP-led NDA govern will return to power for the third time securing a majority of seats, the Indian markets opened in Green on Monday, June 3, with Sensex at 76,529.50, up by 2568.19 points, and Nifty at 23,109.40, up by 578.70 points, hitting fresh record highs. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 50,382.05 also up by 1,398.10 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Embassy REIT Raises ₹1,200 Crore Debt To Acquire 50 Lakh Sqft Business Park In Chennai

Embassy REIT Raises ₹1,200 Crore Debt To Acquire 50 Lakh Sqft Business Park In Chennai

Interest Rates Have Peaked, Moderation Expected Towards Year-End, Says PNB MD

Interest Rates Have Peaked, Moderation Expected Towards Year-End, Says PNB MD

Nearly 90 Retail Properties Covering 450 Lakh Sq Ft Space To Come Up By 2028

Nearly 90 Retail Properties Covering 450 Lakh Sq Ft Space To Come Up By 2028

Brimming With Intrigue: Alfa Romeo's Plug-In Electric 'Tonale'

Brimming With Intrigue: Alfa Romeo's Plug-In Electric 'Tonale'

Rupee Hits 28 Paise To Over Two-Month High Against Dollar On Exit Poll Optimism and Strong Domestic...

Rupee Hits 28 Paise To Over Two-Month High Against Dollar On Exit Poll Optimism and Strong Domestic...