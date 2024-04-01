 Stock Market Ends Day On A Positive Note With Sensex At 74,014.55; JSW Steel, Tata Steel Among Top Gainers
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As the the new financial year commenced today, April 1, the Indian stock market ended the day on a positive note after hitting an all time high in the intraday trade.

The BSE Sensex ended up 363.20 points or 0.49 percent at 74,014.55, and the Nifty closed up 148.65 points or 0.67 percent at 22,475.55.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 444.05 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 47,568.65.

article-image

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, and LT were among the major gainers whereas Titan, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Divis Lab, Shriram Finance, and Adani Ports were the top gainers. Eicher Motors, Titan, Nestle India, LTIM, and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

