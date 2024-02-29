Stock Market Closing February 29: Sensex At 72,500.30, Nifty Above 21,900; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The stock markets on Thursday ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,500.30, up by 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,982.80, up 31.65 or 0.14 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 157.75 points or 0.34 per cent at 46,120.90.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCL Tech, PowerGrid Corp, and Maruti were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, and Britannia were the major gainers. Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, LTI, Eicher Motor, and UPL were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Thursday with Sensex at 72,245.09, down by 59.79 points, and Nifty at 21,914.70, down by 36.45 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,841.65 down by 121.50 points.