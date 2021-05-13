Stock, commodities, currency markets closed on account of Ramzan Id

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trading today (May 13) on account of Id-Ul-Fitr. The commodities, currency markets, metal and bullion, will also remain shut today.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark slumped 471.01 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 48,690.80. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 154.25 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,696.50.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard on the Sensex chart, shedding 3.35 percent, followed by HUL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI, NTPC, Dr Reddy's and L&T managed to close in the green, climbing up to 1.31percent.

The rupee declined by 8 paise to close at 73.42 against the US currency on Wednesday, snapping its four-day gaining streak due to risk aversion in the global markets and surge in crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 73.51 against the greenback and traded in the range of 73.39 to 73.51 during the day. The rupee finally ended at 73.42 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing of 73.34.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 percent to 90.26.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Thursday after a hike for three straight days.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 92.05 per litre and Rs 82.61. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 98.36 and Rs 89.75 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.84 per litre while diesel is at Rs 87.49 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 92.16 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 85.45 per litre.

Asian equities down

Asian stock fell on Thursday after data showing a jump in US inflation reinforced fears that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than expected, while Taiwan's stocks attempted a recovery from the previous day's slump, Reuters said.

Currencies were also broadly weaker as the U.S. dollar stood

tall following the inflation data, with the South Korean won

down 0.5% to a six-week low, while the Thai baht

was off 0.4%.