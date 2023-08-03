STL Wins ₹250 Cr Deal For Building & Maintaining Data Centres For Public Sector Entity | Image: STL (Representative)

STL, a optical and digital solutions company on Thursday announced a partnership with a public sector entity. In this multi-year agreement, STL will design, build, commission, and maintain 2 data centre facilities, with service deployment across multiple network sites across India.

STL will also be responsible for 3 years of operations & management to ensure the reliable functioning of the envisaged project. This critical project will require seamless operations, 24X7 availability and a high level of intelligence to facilitate mission-critical business applications. STL’s technology-led Data Centre connectivity and management solution is custom designed to create intelligent and automated systems to run, monitor and protect the data centres, enabling new age applications with advanced Cyber security solutions.

The Indian data centre market is projected to grow from ~US$ 5.6 billion to ~US$ 8 billion by 2026, according to a report by ASSOCHAM-EY, and STL is well poised to cater to this demand through its comprehensive solutions.

Speaking on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO-Global Services Business, STL, said, “STL has over a decade of experience in building and managing data centres. Our solutions are focused on getting automation and intelligence in the network and IT infrastructure. I am confident that our data centre connectivity and maintenance solution will integrate intelligent infrastructure, real-time monitoring, disaster management and troubleshooting. It will provide a secure, reliable, seamless digital infrastructure for the customer’s operations."

Read Also STL Deepens Partnership With Windstream To Enable Fast Fiber Connectivity In US

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)