Sterlite Technologies Q3 results: Company posts Rs 137 cr loss

Sterlite Technologies posted a consolidated loss of Rs 137 crore for the October-December quarter on account of one-time provisioning for dues from a client.

The company stated that it had posted a profit of Rs 86.64 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's consolidated revenue gained by 3.69 per cent to Rs 1,370.96 crore during the quarter.

STL chief financial officer Mihir Modi stated that the impact on profit has been due to one-time provision against dues of a client which the company expects to recover in future.

The company reported an order book of Rs. 11,700 crore comprising 56 per cent from India, 35 per cent from Europe and Middle East, 7-8 per cent from US and balance from rest of the world.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:39 PM IST