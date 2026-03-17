STEL Holdings Buys 3.5 Lakh Saregama Shares As Company Reports ₹1,171.36 Crore FY25 Revenue

STEL Holdings Limited has acquired 3,50,000 equity shares of Saregama India Limited for approximately Rupees 12,44,94,818. |

Cochin: STEL Holdings has increased its stake in Saregama India, signaling continued confidence in the music and entertainment company’s long-term growth trajectory.

The company purchased 3,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Saregama India Limited, representing a 0.18 percent stake. The acquisition was carried out through market trades on stock exchanges, with confirmation received on the same day, 16 March 2026. This move adds to STEL’s existing holding of 0.26 percent in the company.

The total cost of acquisition stands at approximately Rs 12,44,94,818, with shares acquired at an average price of Rs 355.70 each, including brokerage and applicable charges. The transaction was completed entirely through cash consideration, reflecting a straightforward market purchase structure.

STEL Holdings, a core investment company and part of the promoter group of Saregama India, stated that the acquisition was undertaken in the ordinary course of its business. The transaction does not qualify as a related party deal, as it was executed through open market purchases at prevailing prices.

Saregama India operates in the media and entertainment sector, with a legacy dating back to 1901 and a strong presence in music production, content distribution, and digital entertainment. The company reported turnover of Rs 1,171.36 crores in FY25 and continues to expand across film, television, and digital platforms. The acquisition highlights STEL Holdings’ ongoing strategy of strengthening its investment portfolio within group companies, particularly in high-growth entertainment segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.