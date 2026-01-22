Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹466 Crore, Revenue Rises 23% YoY To ₹1,321 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Steel Strips Wheels clocked Rupees 1,321 crore in consolidated revenue, up from Rupees 1,200 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,075 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit also grew steadily from Rupees 417 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 355 crore in Q2 to Rupees 466 crore this quarter. The surge was driven by robust demand across domestic and export markets, alongside improved product mix and cost optimization.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Expands Capacity & Reports Strong Quarterly Growth 📈 | MCap 2,954.99 Cr



- Revenue from operations for the quarter: ₹1,32,081.44 lakhs (up from ₹1,20,056.93 lakhs in the previous quarter).

- Total income for the quarter: ₹1,32,322.40 lakhs (up from… pic.twitter.com/122xHRsgXM — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 22, 2026

Sequential Growth Builds On Cost Discipline

Sequentially, the company recorded a 10 percent increase in revenue and a 31.2 percent jump in profit. Total expenses rose 9.2 percent QoQ to Rupees 1,259 crore, mainly due to higher input and employee costs. Finance costs stayed flat at Rupees 34.9 crore, while depreciation rose modestly. Operating leverage helped margins expand, with EPS climbing from Rupees 2.26 in Q2 to Rupees 2.97 in Q3.

Management Commentary and Growth Drivers

Though no direct management quotes were provided, the Q3 performance reflects sustained demand in alloy wheels, efficient capacity utilization, and reduced inventory pressures. Contribution from the wholly owned subsidiary AMW Autocomponent Ltd. and associate Clean Max Astria Pvt. Ltd. supported bottom-line growth. EPS for the quarter stood at Rupees 2.97, up from Rupees 2.26 in Q2 and Rupees 2.65 YoY.

Nine-Month Snapshot Highlights Robust Momentum

For 9M FY26, Steel Strips Wheels posted revenue of Rupees 3,708 crore, a 16.1 percent rise over Rupees 3,195 crore in 9M FY25. Cumulative net profit touched Rupees 1,294 crore, up 10.3 percent YoY. The company maintained operating efficiency despite raw material cost inflation. With consistent volume growth and margin resilience, SSWL remains well-positioned heading into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on publicly available unaudited financial results. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial experts before making investment decisions.