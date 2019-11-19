Steel exports fall 34% in 2018-19

New Delhi: India's finished steel exports dipped 33.9% to 6.36 mn tonne (MT) in 2018-19, amid the government's efforts to keep the country as the net exporter of the metal.

The country produced 110.92 MT of crude steel during the same year, a rise of 7.6% as against 103.13 MT in 2017-18, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister also said the country exported 6.36 MT of finished steel during 2018-19, registering a fall of 33.9 % as compared with 9.62 MT in the previous year.

Recently, Pradhan said that in the next two-three years, India will be in a position to continue to remain the net exporter of steel for years.