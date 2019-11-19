Steel exports fall 34% in 2018-19

New Delhi: India's finished steel exports dipped 33.9% to 6.36 mn tonne (MT) in 2018-19, amid the government's efforts to keep the country as the net exporter of the metal.
The country produced 110.92 MT of crude steel during the same year, a rise of 7.6% as against 103.13 MT in 2017-18, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The minister also said the country exported 6.36 MT of finished steel during 2018-19, registering a fall of 33.9 % as compared with 9.62 MT in the previous year.
Recently, Pradhan said that in the next two-three years, India will be in a position to continue to remain the net exporter of steel for years.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)