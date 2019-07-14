Statutory auditors of IndusInd Bank tender resignation

New Delhi: Statutory auditors of IndusInd Bank that include S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have resigned effective from July 10, the bank informed the exchanges on Sunday in a statement.

“In continuation of our letter dated July 10, 2019,regarding change in Auditors, we wish to inform that M/s S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have tendered their resignation as Statutory Auditors of the Bank with effect from July 10, 2019.” the bank said.

In the reason for leaving, the bank statement said, “ The Reserve Bank of India vide their Press Release dated June 3, 2019, in terms of their Enforcement Action Framework had decided not to approve M/s S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, for carrying out Statutory Audit assignments in commercial banks starting from April 1, 2019.