e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessState-owned GAIL signs contract with Mitsui OSK for shared LNG vessel

State-owned GAIL signs contract with Mitsui OSK for shared LNG vessel

The new vessel to be chartered from 2023 will become Mitsui OSK's second LNG carrier for GAIL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

According to an exchange filing, India's state-owned gas supplier GAIL has partnered with Mitsui OSK Lines' arm to set up a new liquefied natural gas carrier, and to get a part in the ownership of another existing carrier.

The new vessel to be chartered from 2023 will become Mitsui OSK's second LNG carrier for GAIL, after the firms signed an agreement for their first one back in 2019.

The new vessel will be shared by Mitsui OSK and GAIL by transferring a part of the stake in the subsidiary to GAIL.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's competition watchdog approves acquisition of stake in UPL by ADIA and TPG

India's competition watchdog approves acquisition of stake in UPL by ADIA and TPG

Princeton Digital sees India's potential to become global data centre hub

Princeton Digital sees India's potential to become global data centre hub

State-owned GAIL signs contract with Mitsui OSK for shared LNG vessel

State-owned GAIL signs contract with Mitsui OSK for shared LNG vessel

IL&FS transfers two highway SPVs to Roadstar InvIT for Rs 979 cr

IL&FS transfers two highway SPVs to Roadstar InvIT for Rs 979 cr

Burning cost model used for pricing scrapped by India's insurance regulator

Burning cost model used for pricing scrapped by India's insurance regulator