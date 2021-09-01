e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PMC Bank depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh back from Nov 30
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:31 PM IST

State Bank of India raises Rs 4,000 cr via AT1 bonds

FPJ Web Desk
The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 10,000 crores received against a base issue size of Rs. 1,000 crores | File pic

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 10,000 crores received against a base issue size of Rs. 1,000 crores | File pic

Advertisement

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs. 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, on Wednesday at coupon rate of 7.72 percent. This is the first AT1 Bond issuance in the domestic market post the new SEBI regulations.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 10,000 crores received against a base issue size of Rs. 1,000 crores, SBI said in a press release.

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs 4,000 crores at a coupon of 7.72 percent. This is the lowest pricing-ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013. The AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature, however, it can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.

While the Bank has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, the AT1 offering is rated AA+, which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal