Startup WOCE announces platform to capture, calculate and offset carbon footprint

Anup Garg, CEO, WOCE, said, their product will be available in the market in the next eight weeks' time

As sustainability is becoming increasingly important, WOCE, an India-based climate-friendly startup has announced the launch of its platform, which will allow organisations to enable its workforce to capture, calculate and earn rewards to offset carbon footprint, ahead of the World Environment Day 2022.

“Organisations are committing to ambitious net-zero targets but there is a dearth of industry-focused solutions, which could help accelerate the Government’s mission journey to net-zero by 2070 and that is the gap, we aim to fulfil”, said Anup Garg, CEO, WOCE (World of Circular Economy).

At the CoP26, India announced that it would reduce its carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now onwards till 2030. Additionally, the government will take steps to reduce the nation’s carbon intensity by 45 percent by 2030. Only with serious and concerted efforts of the corporate, this dream could be realised.

“Our product will be available in the market in the next eight weeks’ time. It targets organisations, which feel integral to the environment and commit themselves to net-zero carbon emission. The objective is to build a sustainable eco system and instill changes in people’s lifestyle, which promotes green living. Corporates have a bigger role to play to accelerate the journey towards net zero”, said Garg.

According to a 2020 study by three researches of University of British Columbia, consumers struggle to understand what actions have the greatest impact toward reducing their carbon footprint.

According to Garg, “The app that WOCE is launching, will help organisations to illuminate the concept of capturing carbon footprint in the simplest way that can otherwise be difficult for people to grasp. This has been made possible by two years of rigorous research which takes 50+ parameters into account, which vary by different geographies while computing emissions.”

The aim is to shift the behaviour of people by taking responsibility for their action, which is causing harm to the ecosystem while capturing it and calculating.

Garg said, “On App download, every employee can keep a check on his/her emissions via travels (air, rail, bus, car, bike), eats or energy (gas, power) usages/ consumption, waste disposal, etc. on a daily basis. This way, the company can account for all its employees and measure, reduce and neutralize emissions and report its carbon footprint.”