Startup Wellcurve receives Seed investment led by Benevolent Capital, angels

Wellcurve, integrated e-commerce platform curating leading brands, products, and information dedicated to a healthier lifestyle, recently announced raising an undisclosed amount in a Seed investment round.

The round was led by Benevolent Capital, one of the leading investors in Thrasio, and witnessed additional participation from Angel investor Tommy Rosen, one of the investors in Thrive Market, America’s biggest organic food E-commerce platform.

Funds to be used for expansion of network

Wellcurve plans to utilize the fresh funds to expand the network of health experts on the platform and augment the technology to further personalize the user experience. This will support the startup's vision of providing India a realm of a healthy and nutritional ecosystem with relevant insights for their nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands, it said in a press statement.

Delhi-based startup

Founded in 2019 by Nikhil Mehra, Wellcurve is a startup based out of New Delhi, and claims to be India’s first integrated health and nutrition e-commerce platform that currently offers over 1,500 varieties of handpicked and curated nutritional products online from leading brands, backed with fast delivery right to the doorstep.

The startup aims to enable its customers to make an informed choice and make healthier eating affordable for all. Wellcurve integrates content and commerce, providing users an ecosystem to discover information, shop for healthier food alternatives, find healthy recipes and engage with health experts, nutritionists, fitness enthusiasts, and home chefs.

Aims to convert household pantry goods to healthy food alternatives

Commenting on the new investment, Nikhil Mehra, Founder, and CEO at Wellcurve stated, “We have built an ecosystem where D2C brands in the healthy food space can find the right set of Consumers and Health Conscious Individuals can find the right products with the help of health experts. With a curated set of brands, we aim to switch regular pantry products of a household to healthy food alternatives. The fresh investment will help us to get closer to our mission of becoming the Market Leader in the segment and create an ecosystem to help people live healthily by leveraging our network of Health Experts & Expand in the D2C Space by collaborating with new brands to further accelerate customer acquisition and provide our customers with a personalized user experience.”

The startup further aims to add 50 new D2C health and nutrition brands online within the next 3-6 Months, along with launching its private label.

Brett, Co-Founder of Benevolent Capital said, “We view Wellcurve’s potential and business model as being quite similar to our investments in Thrasio and Carbon6, which is why Wellcurve resonated with us. Also, we had been seeking an opportunity to invest in India and believe that we have found the best opportunity possible that is complementary and additive to our global portfolio of brands.”

The startup also raised $600K in a Seed round in 2021, and with the current investment, the company hosts a marquee of Venture Capital firms and Angel investors on its cap table consisting of Benevolent Capital, Tommy Rosen along with 9 other Harvard alumni, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:31 AM IST