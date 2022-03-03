Startup QPe secures undisclosed Seed funding from US-based Angel investor

QPe, a Delhi-NCR-based O2O (offline to online) commerce platform, today announced raising an undisclosed amount in a Seed round led by a US-based angel investor Daniel Keloha.

The company intends to utilize the amount to expand its team, onboard more merchants, and augment its tech landscape to fulfill the market demands.

Incepted by Manish Kaushik and Mohit Choudhary in 2021, QPe digitizes enterprise and SMB merchants through a full-stack solution from an online store to manage orders, payments, deliveries, marketing, and business automation- all from one single platform. QPe envisions bringing offline businesses and SMEs in tier 3 & 4 cities, towns, and rural parts of the country online to give a new dimension to their operations.

Commenting on the investment and QPe's growth trajectory, Manish Kaushik, Co-Founder, QPe, said, "With over 749 million users in India, digitizing the business has become necessary to stay ahead of the competitors. Hence, we empower businesses of all scales by making them more discoverable and helping them grow exponentially, even in the pandemic."

Mohit Choudhary, Co-Founder, QPe, said, "QPe is democratizing the e-commerce by offering digital ecosystem to the merchants to manage and automate their business."

India accounts for approximately 6.3 crore SMEs in 2021, employing a large portion of the rural population. In today’s internet-savvy world, their traditional, offline means of doing business are not robust enough to counter the offerings of new-age companies.

Daniel Keloha, a serial entrepreneur & angel investor in California, US, said, "There is an acceleration in offline companies seeking to digitize their business in India, especially after the second wave of COVID. I am very excited to back young companies like QPe supporting India's digital transformation.."

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:10 PM IST