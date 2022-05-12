Startup mentoring platform Clarion Call 5.0 announces a corpus of $8.5 mn

IIM Calcutta Alumni Association (IIMCAA) along with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has announced Clarion Call 5.0 – a platform to promote entrepreneurship where startup founders can find the best fundraising, incubation and mentoring options. The platform commits an investment corpus of $8.5 mn (Rs 65 crore), it said in a statement.

Promising startups can pitch their business ideas to 5000+ Angels and 7+ Institutional investors who have committed a corpus of $8.5 mn (INR 65+ Crore).

The winners will have the opportunity to procure funding at an early stage and find the right guidance to scale up their companies.

The top 20 finalists will get a chance to be incubated with various partners, such as - IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, BSE Incubator ZONE Startup, and others.

Finalists not only get engagement with prospective investors but also exposure to industry experts and IIMCAA mentors.

The program invites the best and most reputed IIM alumni from across the world to guide the finalists and support the startup ecosystem.

Subrat Pani, Co-Founder of OneAssist & Member IIMCAA-MUMBAI & Lead Organizer for Clarion Call 5.0 said, “With Clarion Call 5.0 we aim to keep the alumni of IIMC connected and explore the innovative business ideas worked upon in our country. Its intent is to contribute to the ecosystem by providing support and acceleration for these ideas to flourish and thereby get ready for their next steps in the market. This year will mark the 5th edition of Clarion Call, and we are looking forward to many promising startups getting their well-deserved funding."

Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange & Honorary President of IIMCAA-Mumbai, said: “Through Clarion Call, we at IIMC aim to bring together complementary knowledge, experience, and networks to accelerate entrepreneurs.”

Clarion Call was conceptualized in 2016 with a vision to identify and support promising startups with the help of the alumni network. This is the 5th edition (4 previous editions have been successfully held in 2016/17/19/21) that has just been launched. IIMCAA-M is a not-for-profit organizations that is conducting this event with the vision to create a platform and a program to give promising and deserving start-ups access to funding, incubation, and mentoring apart from visibility, prizes, and credits.

Registration Details: https://contest.iimcip.org/apply-now/Clarion-Call-5.0

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:14 PM IST