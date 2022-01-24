Startup Law Prep Tutorial raises $100k in Seed funding

India's leading CLAT coaching institute, EdTech startup Law Prep Tutorial has raised $100K in their seed round of funding from MCats.

The company has a total of 12 branches across the country, covering 450 cities with 100+ faculty members helping students achieve their dreams.

Law Prep Tutorial will use the capital for scaling, product development and enhancement, and building out the next level of a strong management team to expand its footprint across the country.

It will also focus on investing in technology for interactive data-driven products for intelligent learning, offering live classes, practice tests, live practice sessions, remedial material, and other forms of interactive content to aspirants.

Commenting on the funding, Sagar Joshi, Director, Law Prep Tutorial says, "In today's date, the law is a discipline which is becoming a choice of a majority and the explanation is obvious. And the exams like CLAT/LSAT are the doors that provide us with an opportunity to study the Discipline of Law. Law Prep Tutorial is an initiative by a team of adequately qualified and vastly experienced professionals, where our focus is only on the students. "

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:00 PM IST